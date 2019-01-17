Fairly strong winds in several provinces

-

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Eastern, Uva, North-central and Western provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly colder nights and mornings are expected over most parts of the island during the next few days.

Several spells of light showers will occur in the Western province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Batticaloa can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.