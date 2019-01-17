Heroin worth over Rs 60 mn seized in Kaduwela

A person in possession of 5kg 24g of heroin has been arrested in Kothalawala, Kaduwela yesterday (16).

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau had acted upon a tip-off received in this regard and made the arrest near the gas station located on the Malabe-Kaduwela road at around 8.50 p.m. last night.

The haul is estimated to be worth over Rs 60 million.

The suspect is a 53-year-old named Bulathsinhalage Rajith Nilantha Cooray.

The police will produce the suspect before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (17) and seek for a seven-day detention order.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.