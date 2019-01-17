Former Defense Secretary arrives at Special High Court

Former Defense Secretary arrives at Special High Court

January 17, 2019   09:48 am

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived at the Permanent High Court at Bar this morning (17) for the case on DA Rajapaksa museum, Ada Derana reporter stated.

This is with regard to the case filed against him over the alleged misappropriation of state funds when building the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum.

The seven defendants named in the case including the former Defense Secretary are charged over the alleged misappropriation of state funds amounting to Rs 49 million during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.

