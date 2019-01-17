UNP will put forward a candidate who can win presidential poll - Navin

The United National Party will only put forward a candidate who can win the presidential election, says Minister Navin Dissanayake.

Minister Dissanayake stated this addressing the media following an event held at the Ministry of Plantation Industries.

Responding to the queries on UNP’s official presidential candidate, the Minister stated that they would present the best candidate who is able to win the election.

He added that the party has not discussed the matter yet, however, a decision in this regard would be taken soon.

Speaking on drafting a new Constitution, Minister Dissanayake stated that they have tabled a copy of the report by the committee of experts and currently there is no necessity to make changes to the Constitution.