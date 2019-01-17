Germany arrests LTTE suspect over Lakshman Kadirgamar assassination

January 17, 2019   03:58 pm

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested a suspected member of the Tamil Tigers alleged to have been involved in the 2005 assassination of Sri Lanka’s foreign minister.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that police arrested 39-year-old Navanithan G. in southwestern Germany Wednesday and searched his home.

The man, whose surname wasn’t released because of Germany privacy laws, is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors said the suspect was part of the group’s secret police, participating in the killing of Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar in August 2005 and the attempted killing of Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) leader Douglas Devananda.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the suspect had been in Germany.

