Politicians demanding federal state in North have no right to live in South - Weerasekara

January 17, 2019   05:13 pm

Any Tamil politician who speaks on transforming the Northern Province into a federal state has no right to live with Sinhalese people in the South, claims former MP Sarath Weerasekara.

He stated this addressing a press conference held by the Federation of National Organizations today (17).

If Sumanthiran and Wigneswaran keep opting for an “Orumiththa Nadu” or a federal state in the North, they should start residing in the North, Weerasekara further said.

Gunadasa Amarasekara and Ven. Maduruoye Dammissara Thero had also joined the press conference.

