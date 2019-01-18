-

The parliament of the Philippines will unanimously consent to all the programmes implemented by its government in support of Sri Lanka, the Philippine Speaker of Parliament has told President Maithripala Sirisena.

A meeting between President Sirisena and the Philippine Speaker of Parliament Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was held this evening (17) in Manila, Philippines.

President Sirisena has told Speaker Arroyo that Sri Lanka expects the support of the Philippines parliament on strengthening the relations between the countries.

He has also said that, in accordance with the agreement reached during the bilateral talks held with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, an Embassy of Philippines would be established in Sri Lanka.

Commending the measures taken by the President Duterte to curb illegal drug trade in the Philippines, President Sirisena called for the support of the Philippine government to the programme carried out by Sri Lanka against the drug menace.

Reportedly, Speaker Arroyo has assured that the Philippine parliament would endorse the enhancement of corporation between the two countries in the agriculture field.