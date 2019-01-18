UK will remain open to Sri Lanka post-Brexit - Dauris

UK will remain open to Sri Lanka post-Brexit - Dauris

January 18, 2019   12:39 am

-

The United Kingdom, after the Brexit, will have in place a system of tariffs which extends the same preferential tariff rates to countries, which are currently beneficiaries of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) including Sri Lanka, the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris stated.

The High Commissioner Dauris stated this in an exclusive interview held with Ada Derana.

This system that the UK intends to implement will have three tiers and its rates will be set at the same rates as the EU, he further said.

He added that the United Kingdom will remain open to, encouraging of and friendly towards visitors from around the world including Sri Lanka even after leaving the European Union.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories