UK will remain open to Sri Lanka post-Brexit - Dauris

The United Kingdom, after the Brexit, will have in place a system of tariffs which extends the same preferential tariff rates to countries, which are currently beneficiaries of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) including Sri Lanka, the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris stated.

The High Commissioner Dauris stated this in an exclusive interview held with Ada Derana.

This system that the UK intends to implement will have three tiers and its rates will be set at the same rates as the EU, he further said.

He added that the United Kingdom will remain open to, encouraging of and friendly towards visitors from around the world including Sri Lanka even after leaving the European Union.