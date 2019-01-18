Army to release over 1,200 acres of state and private land in North

-

Sri Lanka Army is set to release 1,201.88 more acres of Army-used state and private lands in the North during ceremonies in Mullaittivu and the North on Monday (21), presided by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Issuing a statement, the SLA said it will continue to honour the pledge it has given to the Presidential Task Force and also that the lands released will have no impact for national security.

The release of this acreage of land includes 972 acres of state land in Kilinochchi and 120 acres of state land in Mullaittivu where the Army has been running farms.

Similarly, 46.11 acres of state land in Jaffna and the Wanni and 63.77 acres of private land in Jaffna and the Wanni will also be accordingly released under this programme in Mullaittivu.

The ceremony to release the scheduled total of 1201.88 acreage, including Nachchikuda, Vellankulam and Udayarkattukulam Army farms is coordinated by the Security Force Headquarters - Mullaittivu, Office of the Governor for Northern Province, District Secretariats, respective Divisional Secretariats and the Army Directorate of Quartering and Real Estate.

The process to release northern and eastern lands, belonging to civilians and the state that bear no impact on national security needs began last year in earnest, following a Presidential directive.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army promptly responded and instructed accordingly to abide by the Presidential directive with the objective of further promoting gestures of goodwill and reconciliation, the release said.