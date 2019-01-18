Italian dies after being hit by train in Mt. Lavina

January 18, 2019   10:16 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A foreigner, who was hit by a train in Mount Lavinia, has passed away.

Reportedly, the foreigner had been crossing the railway near Ranweli Hotel in Mount Lavinia when he collided against a train en route to Colombo from Aluthgama.

The injured foreigner had succumbed to injuries on admittance to Kalubowila Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 67-year-old Italian national.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Kalubowila Hospital.

Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

