Italian dies after being hit by train in Mt. Lavina
January 18, 2019 10:16 am
A foreigner, who was hit by a train in Mount Lavinia, has passed away.
Reportedly, the foreigner had been crossing the railway near Ranweli Hotel in Mount Lavinia when he collided against a train en route to Colombo from Aluthgama.
The injured foreigner had succumbed to injuries on admittance to Kalubowila Hospital.
The deceased has been identified as a 67-year-old Italian national.
The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Kalubowila Hospital.
Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.