Forest fire in Ginigathhena continues to spread

January 18, 2019   11:40 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A Pine tree forest reserve in Kadawala area of Ginigathhena police division has been on fire for nearly four days so far.

The residents of the area stated that this forest reserve, maintained under the Department of Forest Conservation, is extended over 100 acres from Diyagala area in Ginigathhen to Norton Bridge.

They suspect that a group of persons has set fire to the forest reserve, which is resided by a large variety of wild animals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories