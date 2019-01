-

Twenty-five President’s Counsels, appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena, have taken oaths before the Supreme Court this morning (18).

Accordingly, they have sworn in before Chief Justice Nalin Perera and other Supreme Court justices.

Appeals Court justices, High Court judges, Magistrates’ Court judges and many other attorneys have, reportedly, joined to witness the swearing-in ceremony held at the Supreme Court Complex.