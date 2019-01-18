Man arrested for sneaking heroin for arrested son

Man arrested for sneaking heroin for arrested son

January 18, 2019   02:03 pm

-

A person has been arrested last night (17) for sneaking heroin into the police station for his son, who is currently in custody of Medagama Police in Bibile.

The police officers had searched the man on suspicion when he arrived at the police station to hand over a dinner parcel for his arrested son.

Accordingly, the police have managed to uncover 25g of heroin concealed with the food brought for the arrestee.

The 67-year-old father was subsequently arrested.

Medagama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident and the two suspects are to be produced before the Bibile Magistrate’s Court today (18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories