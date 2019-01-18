Man arrested for sneaking heroin for arrested son

-

A person has been arrested last night (17) for sneaking heroin into the police station for his son, who is currently in custody of Medagama Police in Bibile.

The police officers had searched the man on suspicion when he arrived at the police station to hand over a dinner parcel for his arrested son.

Accordingly, the police have managed to uncover 25g of heroin concealed with the food brought for the arrestee.

The 67-year-old father was subsequently arrested.

Medagama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident and the two suspects are to be produced before the Bibile Magistrate’s Court today (18).