Municipal Councilor arrested over CPC incident granted bail

Colombo Municipal Councilor K. G. Kulathissa from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), who was arrested and remanded over the incident at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises during the recent unrest, has been released on bail as per the orders of Colombo Chief Magistrate.

The Colombo Crimes Division had arrested the suspect on January 07, charging him with illegal entry to the head office of the CPC and unlawful assembly.

When the suspect was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (18), he was released on a cash bail of Rs 10,000 and two personal bonds of Rs 200,000.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered the defendant to report to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) every Sunday.

The suspect was warned that he would be remanded again if any complaint is received that he has engaged in a peace-violating activity after being released on bail.

The other suspect who was arrested over the CPC incident was ordered to be remanded until January 25.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate, today, rejected the bail appeal of the security officer of Minister Arjuna Ranatunga who was arrested over allegedly firing gunshots during the incident and killing a person at the scene.

The suspect was ordered to be remanded until February 01.