Israeli woman arrested with cocaine and hashish

An Israeli woman has been arrested for the possession of cocaine and hashish in the Medaketiya area in Tangalle.

The foreign tourist was arrested at around 7.00 p.m. last night (18) based on information received by officers of the Tangalle Police Station.

Police found 1 gram and 180 milligrams of cocaine as well as 5 grams and 740 milligrams of hashish in her possession.

The suspect will be produced at the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today while Tangalle Police is conducting further investigation.