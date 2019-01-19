Israeli woman arrested with cocaine and hashish

Israeli woman arrested with cocaine and hashish

January 19, 2019   11:21 am

-

An Israeli woman has been arrested for the possession of cocaine and hashish in the Medaketiya area in Tangalle.

The foreign tourist was arrested at around 7.00 p.m. last night (18) based on information received by officers of the Tangalle Police Station.

Police found 1 gram and 180 milligrams of cocaine as well as 5 grams and 740 milligrams of hashish in her possession.

The suspect will be produced at the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today while Tangalle Police is conducting further investigation.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories