Traffic restriction on Panadura-Ratnapura road

Police said that vehicular movement along a section of the Panadura-Ratnapura main road near Nambapana will be restricted until 6.00 p.m. tomorrow (20), due to the controlled blasting of an unsafe rock by the RDA.

A police release stated that the Road Development Authority (RDA) had made a request to use chemical explosives and blast a rock hazardously located close to the road near the 67th Km Post on the Panadura-Ratnapura Road in the Ratnapura police division between 12 noon today and 6.00 p.m. tomorrow.

Accordingly vehicular movement along that road will be limited during the aforementioned time period while motorists and commuters using the road are requested to use alternate routes to avoid inconveniences.