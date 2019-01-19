HRCSL probes assault of prisoners at Angunakolapalessa

-

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) said an investigation into the alleged assault on prisoners of the Augunakolapalessa Prison is currently ongoing and that its recommendation can be expected soon.

The HRCSL said it had noted media reports and the release of videos on the assault at the Augunakolapalessa Closed Prison on 22 November 2018.

“When the Commission learnt of the incident the Commission visited the Prison, obtained statements from prisoners, and requested the Superintendent of the Prison to produce those who alleged they had been assaulted to be examined by the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO).”

“The Commission also requested the Superintendent to provide medical assistance to inmates who required such assistance,” HRCSL Chairperson Dr. Deepika Udugama said in a statement.

The Commission said it undertook a number of follow-up visits in December, 2018 to obtain further statements of prisoners, monitored whether prisoners were produced before the JMO as requested and monitored their general well-being.

In early December 2018 the Commission summoned the Commissioner-General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Angunakolapalessa Closed Prison for inquiries about the incident.

During these inquiries the Commission reiterated the need to adhere to the constitutional provisions on freedom from torture and pointed to the Convention Against Torture Act No 22 of 1994, which criminalizes torture, the statement said.

“Inquiries are on-going and the Commission expects to issue its recommendation soon.”