Man stabs wife, sets himself on fire

A 42-year-old retired army soldier has reportedly committed self-immolation moments after stabbing his wife with a sharp object at their home in Kamburupitiya, Matara.

Ada Derana reporter said that the former soldier died from burn injuries while his 37-year-old wife, who had sustained critical injuries in the attack, is receiving treatment at the Kamburupitiya Base Hospital.

He said that a heated argument over an alleged extramarital affair is suspected to have led to the murder-suicide.

The incident had taken place at around 1.00 p.m. today (19) while the fire, which had spread after the man had set himself ablaze, had almost completely destroyed the second floor of the house.

The fire was subsequently brought under control through the efforts of the Matara Urban Council fire brigade, police officers and residents of the area.