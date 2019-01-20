Navy busts illegal immigration attempt

January 20, 2019   10:12 am

Naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command and Coast Guard Fast Attack Craft, during a routine patrol, intercepted 02 suspicious dinghies plying in northern seas and apprehended 04 persons aboard.

Having spotted 02 suspicious boat movements in the sea areas north and northwest of Kovilam Lighthouse, 02 Fast Attack Craft of the Navy and Coast Guard had been dispatched to the locations where suspicions boat movements were observed. 

Accordingly, 04 persons were taken into naval custody after having identified them as persons attempting to immigrate into the island, from India.

 The 04 persons were subsequently taken to the naval base, SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurei and they were also administered first aid and necessary medical treatment by the Navy.

Further, the persons held by the Navy have been identified as Sri Lankan nationals, stated the Navy.

The suspects along with their dinghies were handed over to the Kankesanthurei Police for onward investigation.

