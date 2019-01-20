Person arrested with Heroin, Ice and Kerala Cannabis

-

A person has been arrested at Vauxhall Street in Slave Island over the possession of Heroin, Ice and Cannabis.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made on a tip-off received by the Slave Island police.

Police have found 15g 350mg of heroin, 2g 500mg of Ice and 540g of Kerala Cannabis on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is revealed to be a 41-year-old male residing in the Vauxhall Street area.

He is slated to be produced before the Aluthkade No. 04 Magistrate’s Court, stated the Police.