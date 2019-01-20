Person arrested with Heroin, Ice and Kerala Cannabis

Person arrested with Heroin, Ice and Kerala Cannabis

January 20, 2019   11:06 am

-

A person has been arrested at Vauxhall Street in Slave Island over the possession of Heroin, Ice and Cannabis.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made on a tip-off received by the Slave Island police.

Police have found 15g 350mg of heroin, 2g 500mg of Ice and 540g of Kerala Cannabis on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is revealed to be a 41-year-old male residing in the Vauxhall Street area.

He is slated to be produced before the Aluthkade No. 04 Magistrate’s Court, stated the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories