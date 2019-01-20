Body tied to bed and burnt found inside house

January 20, 2019   12:25 pm

A body, burnt by fire, has been discovered inside a house on the Galleface Court Lane in Kollupitiya, by Kollupitiya Police.

When investigated a tip-off received by the Kollupitya Police at around 11.45 am yesterday (19), the police have found the burnt body tied by its limbs to a bed.

The deceased person has been identified to be a 49-year-old male from Hokandara North, Athurugiriya.

Following the magistrate’s inquest, the body has been placed in the Colombo National Hospital morgue.

Kollupitiya Police is conducting further investigations.

