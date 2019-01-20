Sumanthiran is the unofficial PM of Sri Lanka  Gammanpila

-

MP M. A. Sumanthiran has become the unofficial Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, stated Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) Leader Udaya Gammanpila, following a program held in Horana.

He says that, now, MP Sumanthiran is the guidance behind Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister implements Sumanthiran’s ideas.

Gammanpila says that Sumanthiran forgets the presence of media when he speaks with his friends in North and boasts that the government is in his hands and that he is able to topple it at any given moment.

He added that he has always stated that Sumanthiran was the real leader of the country and that he is glad Sumanthiran now publicly acknowledges this.

PHU Leader further said that their plan is to bring a constitution beyond federalism.