Gold jewelry worth over Rs 4.5 mn seized at BIA
January 20, 2019 05:56 pm
Three persons have been arrested by the Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in gold jewelry.
The officers have detected semi-finished gold jewelry weighing 834 g worth over Rs 4.5 million on the suspects who had been arriving from Singapore.
The apprehended suspects aged 55, 51 and 17, are residents of Kurunegala and Kandy.
Following a formal customs inquiry, the gold jewelry was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the suspects.