Gold jewelry worth over Rs 4.5 mn seized at BIA

Three persons have been arrested by the Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in gold jewelry.

The officers have detected semi-finished gold jewelry weighing 834 g worth over Rs 4.5 million on the suspects who had been arriving from Singapore.

The apprehended suspects aged 55, 51 and 17, are residents of Kurunegala and Kandy.

Following a formal customs inquiry, the gold jewelry was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the suspects.