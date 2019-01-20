Gold jewelry worth over Rs 4.5 mn seized at BIA

January 20, 2019   05:56 pm

Three persons have been arrested by the Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in gold jewelry.

The officers have detected semi-finished gold jewelry weighing 834 g worth over Rs 4.5 million on the suspects who had been arriving from Singapore.

The apprehended suspects aged 55, 51 and 17, are residents of Kurunegala and Kandy.

Following a formal customs inquiry, the gold jewelry was declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the suspects.

