Sagala explains why Ranil led govt. could remain in power

January 20, 2019   09:32 pm

Minister Sagala Ratnayaka says that the reason behind why a government led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is in power is due to the strengthening of institutions which protect democracy.

Minister mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Deniyaya area.

Strengthening of institutions such as an independent judiciary, independent police allowed the government with Ranil Wickremesinghe as its Prime Minister to remain in power.

Ratnayaka further says that the government now has the responsibility to accomplish all the duties they couldn’t earlier.

