Ex-LTTE member arrested with firearms and ammo

January 21, 2019   08:27 am

-

A rehabilitated former LTTE member has been arrested at Palei, Kilinochchi for the possession of two firearms and a stock of ammunition, stated the security forces.

The 40-year-old suspect from Karanthai has been arrested by officials of the Terrorism Investigations Unit in Vavuniya.

Officials have discovered 2 firearms, nearly 150 ammunition and other weapons on the suspect.

According to security forces, the arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Terrorism Investigations Unit in Vavuniya.

Terrorism Investigations Unit are conducting further investigations on the matter.

