National Drug Eradication School Week commences today

January 21, 2019   08:59 am

The inauguration ceremony of National Drugs Prevention School Week programme is scheduled to be launched in Mullaitivu today (21), with the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, the ceremony will commence at the Vidyananda College in Mulliyawalai, Mullaitivu at 9.00 a.m this morning.

The National Drug Eradication School Week was declared as a part of the National Drug Prevention Programme implemented by President Sirisena to eliminate various drug smuggling activities targeting school children.

President’s Media Division stated that the main intention of the national drug prevention week is to make school children active participants in this initiative.

