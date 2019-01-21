Four including woman arrested with heroin

Three persons, in possession of 1kg 518g of heroin, have been arrested by the Special Crimes Investigation Unit of Mirihana Police.

The arrestees, aged between 23-40 years, are revealed to be residents of Pannipitiya, Kahawatta and Talawatugoda areas.

The suspects are to be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (21).

Meanwhile, a woman has been arrested for possession of 5g 773mg of heroin.

The arrest was made near Borella railway station in a raid carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division.