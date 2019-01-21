Chandrika is an invalid coin  S. M. Chandrasena

-

MP S.M. Chandrasena says that no one else from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will join with the government.

He mentioned this responding to a question raised by media personnel at a press conference in Anuradhapura.

Stating that no MP will crossover as the Cabinet of Ministers is now completely full, he pointed out that MPs don’t crossover when there are no ministerial posts available.

When queried on former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga being appointed to the parliament via the National List, Chandrasena said that she has become an invalid coin and that UNP wouldn’t make such decision.