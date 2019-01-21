Draft of new Constitution not tabled yet - Lal wijenayake

-

Claims of certain persons that a draft of the new Constitution has been tables are baseless, says the Chairman of the Public Representations Committee on Constitutional Reform Lal Wijenayake.

He stated this addressing a press conference held in Kandy.

Wijenayake emphasized, only the report prepared by Panel of Experts for the Steering Committee on drafting a new constitution has been tabled at the Parliament and it is definitely not a draft of the new Constitution.

The intention for presenting this report was only to obtain the views of the public and the members of the Parliaments on the new Constitution, however, the Steering Committee of the Constitutional Assembly is slated to subsequently submit a draft along with the amendments made, Wijenayake added.