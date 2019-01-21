Nearly 150 students hospitalized over wasp attack

Almost 150 students of St. Anthony’s College in Katugastota have been hospitalized following a wasp attack at the school premises, Ada Derana reporter said.

The incident has, reportedly, taken place this morning (21) when the students had been at the school’s playground.

The injured students are currently receiving medical treatment at the Kandy Hospital and Katugastota Hospital.

Further information on the incident is yet to be uncovered, Ada Derana reporter added.