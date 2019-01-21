Govt service executives to launch trade union action
January 21, 2019 10:28 pm
Government service executive officers have decided to launch a trade union action, says the Secretary of All Island Service Executive Officers’ Joint Committee H.A.L. Udayasiri.
The decision for the trade union actions was taken as the authorities have failed to provide solutions to the salary disparities existing in the public service.
Accordingly, the executive officers of Administrative, Medical, Engineering, Surveying, and Inland Revenue services have decided to join the trade union action.