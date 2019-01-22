Parliament to convene until Friday

The Parliament will convene for four consecutive days starting from this afternoon (22) to Friday (25).

Accordingly, today’s parliament session is scheduled to commence at 1.00 p.m.

The meeting of the government party was held last evening (21).

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara stated, the Minister of Agriculture is already informed to take necessary measures to recompense the farmers affected by the fall armyworm (‘Sena caterpillar’) infestation.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Agriculture of National Agriculture Information and Communication Center Sanath M. Bandara has said, claims stating that the fall armyworms were deliberately imported to the country are hard to accept.