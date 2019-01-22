Three including two Germans arrested with drugs

An individual has been arrested in Pelawatta area along with 1695 ecstasy pills.

The arrest was made by the Special Task Force officers of Rajagiriya Police at around 4.00 p.m. last evening (21).

The suspect has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

The 34-year-old suspect is revealed to be a resident of Battaramulla area.

He is slated to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Meanwhile, in a separate detection, two foreign females in possession of heroin and hashish (‘Hash’) have been apprehended near Shannon Estate on Hatton-Colombo main road.

During a search operation carried out by the Hatton Police, 115mg of heroin and 990 of hashish were seized in possession of the suspects.

The arrestees are two German women aged 31 and 32 years.

They are to be presented before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court today (22).