28-year-old woman found dead with throat slit

28-year-old woman found dead with throat slit

January 22, 2019   12:11 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The body of a woman, who was murdered by slitting her throat, has been uncovered in Kantale police division.

The police suspect the murder was carried out by the husband of the deceased at around 6.10 a.m. this morning (22) owing to a personal dispute.

The deceased has been identified as a 28-year-old woman named Mohamed Rasmiya, residing in Peraru West, Kantale.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Kantale Hospital.

Kantale Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories