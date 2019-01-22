Two Americans and Afghan among 5 arrested with 90kg heroin

-

Five suspects including three foreigners have been arrested with 90 kilograms of heroin at a luxury apartment building in the Kollupitiya area.

Police Spokesman ASP Ruwan Gunasekara said the arrested suspects include two American nationals, one Afghan national and two Sri Lankans.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out by the Police Special task Force (STF) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The seized heroin haul is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,080 million.