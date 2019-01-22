Petition against Ranils MP seat to be taken up

Petition against Ranils MP seat to be taken up

January 22, 2019   05:00 pm

-

The Court of Appeal has ordered to take up the petition, seeking Quo Warranto preventing Ranil Wickremesinghe from being a Member of Parliament, on January 31 for confirmation of submissions.

The petition, filed by Sharmila Gonawala, the Co-President of ‘Women for Justice’, was taken up before Court of Appeal judge bench consisting of Justice Arjuna Obeysekara today (22).

The petitioner states that PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is a shareholder of Lake House group and that Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC, a company in that group, is engaged in the business of printing of check leaves for the state-owned Bank of Ceylon and People’s Bank.

The petitioner hence argues that by doing business after entering into contracts with Bank of Ceylon and People’s Bank, as a shareholder of Lake House, Ranil Wickremesinghe has become ineligible to hold a seat in parliament.

She states that as per Constitutional provisions, under this condition Wickremesinghe is not qualified to hold office as a Member of Parliament (MP).

She has further sought an interim order preventing PM Wickremesinghe from Parliament sitting and voting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories