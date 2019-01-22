Halt collecting money from parents for activities at school - Akila

January 22, 2019   06:10 pm

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed to take immediate action to halt collecting money from parents for activities at schools.

According to the Education Ministry, the Minister mentioned this at the staff officers’ progress review meeting held recently, considering the complaints received from the parents on the matter.

Minister Kariyawasam had pointed out that all officials must act abiding the provisions of the circular issued by the Ministry of Education regarding the collection of money at schools.

