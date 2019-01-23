Slight change expected in prevailing dry weather

-

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected particularly in Eastern province during the next few days (from 24th January), says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly colder nights and mornings are expected over most parts of the island.

Mainly fair weather will continue over most parts of the island except for a few showers in the eastern coastal areas and in Matale district.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil, according to the Met. Department.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island, according to the Met. Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.