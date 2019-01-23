One injured as police pistol accidentally fires during brawl

A person has sustained injuries after accidental gunshots were fired from a police pistol during a brawl he had caused.

The incident has taken place in Harischandrapura, Katana last evening (22) during a raid carried out by two police officers in search of a suspect in connection with a sexual assault.

When the police officers had attempted to make the arrest, a drunken relative of the suspect had started to brawl while assaulting a police officer with a club.

He had then made an attempt to snatch the pistol from the police officer, and sustained injuries to his right arm when gunshots were fired accidentally.

The injured man and one of the two police officers are, reportedly, receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital.

Katana Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.