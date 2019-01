The road from Kollupitiya Junction until the Lotus roundabout will be temporarily closed for several days in the months of January and February, owing to Independence Day rehearsals.

Accordingly, the relevant area will be closed off on 26th, 27th and 31st of January and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of February.

The road will be closed from 6.30 am to 1 pm on the relevant dates.