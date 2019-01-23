Accomplice of Welle Suranga and female arrested

Two suspects including a woman, who had been wanted by police over cases of murders and robbery, have been arrested by the Divisional Crimes investigation unit in Peliyagoda, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

A person wanted as a suspect over a robbery of a jewelry shop in Ja-Ela and a murder of a person named ‘Welle Saranga’ by shooting at him in front of the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, has been arrested in this manner. The wife of the suspect, too, had been arrested along with the suspect, on the charges of abetting the crimes.

Reportedly, the police had discovered 5g 220mg of Heroin on the suspect at the time of arrest.

According to the police, the suspect has been revealed to be the main accomplice in the Heroin and Ice racket of the murdered notorious criminal ‘Welle Saranga’.

The arrested suspect is a 29-year-old from Wattala named Mahawattage Nalaka Dileep alias ‘Army Nalaka’ while the arrested female is a 26-year-old from the same area.

The arrestees will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, today (23).