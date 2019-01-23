Two Bhikku training centres to be established in Eastern Province

Two Bhikku training centres to be established in Eastern Province

January 23, 2019   05:05 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has taken an initiative to establish two new Bhikkhu training centres at Deeghavapi Raja Maha Viharaya and Aranthalawa Sri Indrasara International Buddhist Centre, says the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry stated that this initiative was taken to strengthen the revival of Buddhist education in the Eastern Province.

The Minister’s attention has also been drawn to the fact that both Mahaoya and Padiyathalawa divisional secretariats having only one Pirivena (monastic college for the education of Buddhist monks).

Deeghavapi Raja Maha Viharaya is considered the largest Buddhist temple situated in the Eastern Province.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories