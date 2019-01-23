New SLFP District Leaders appointed

January 23, 2019   05:33 pm

Newly appointed District Leaders of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have received their letters of appointment, yesterday (22).

The new appointments were granted under the restructuring plan of the party and the letters were awarded by Chairman of SLFP, President Maithripala Sirisena.

President has also instructed the new District Leader on the forthcoming restructuring processes which will take place. 

New SLFP District Leaders:

  1. Badulla District – Nimal Siripala de Silva
  2. Kandy District – S. B. Dissanayake
  3. Hambantota District – Mahinda Amaraweera
  4. Kalutara District – Mahinda Samarasinghe
  5. Kurunegala District – Dayasiri Jayasekara
  6. Anuradhapura District – Duminda Dissanayake
  7. Kegalle District – Ranjith Siyambalapitiya
  8. Gampaha District – Lasantha Alagiyawanna
  9. Matale District – Lakshman Wasantha Perera
  10. Colombo District – Thilanga Sumathipala
  11. Galle District – Shan Wijeyalal de Silva
  12. Matara District – D. Wijaya Dahanayake
  13. Ampara District – Sriyani Wijewickrama
  14. Batticaloa District – M. L. A. M. Hizbullah
  15. Batticaloa District (Tamil Representative) – Gunarathnam Haritharan 
  16. Jaffna/Kilinochchi District – Angajan Ramanathan
  17. Wanni District (Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya) – K. Cader Mastan
  18. Nuwara Eliya District – W. G. Ranasinghe
  19. Ratnapura District – Athula Kumara Rahubadda
  20. Trincomalee District – W. G. M. M. Ariyawathie Galappaththi
