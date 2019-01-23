New SLFP District Leaders appointed
January 23, 2019 05:33 pm
Newly appointed District Leaders of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have received their letters of appointment, yesterday (22).
The new appointments were granted under the restructuring plan of the party and the letters were awarded by Chairman of SLFP, President Maithripala Sirisena.
President has also instructed the new District Leader on the forthcoming restructuring processes which will take place.
New SLFP District Leaders:
- Badulla District – Nimal Siripala de Silva
- Kandy District – S. B. Dissanayake
- Hambantota District – Mahinda Amaraweera
- Kalutara District – Mahinda Samarasinghe
- Kurunegala District – Dayasiri Jayasekara
- Anuradhapura District – Duminda Dissanayake
- Kegalle District – Ranjith Siyambalapitiya
- Gampaha District – Lasantha Alagiyawanna
- Matale District – Lakshman Wasantha Perera
- Colombo District – Thilanga Sumathipala
- Galle District – Shan Wijeyalal de Silva
- Matara District – D. Wijaya Dahanayake
- Ampara District – Sriyani Wijewickrama
- Batticaloa District – M. L. A. M. Hizbullah
- Batticaloa District (Tamil Representative) – Gunarathnam Haritharan
- Jaffna/Kilinochchi District – Angajan Ramanathan
- Wanni District (Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya) – K. Cader Mastan
- Nuwara Eliya District – W. G. Ranasinghe
- Ratnapura District – Athula Kumara Rahubadda
- Trincomalee District – W. G. M. M. Ariyawathie Galappaththi