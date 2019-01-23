7 university students arrested for taking photos on Kiralagala stupa

-

Seven students from South Eastern University have been arrested for posting photographs of themselves standing on the ruins if ancient Kiralagala stupa, the Police Spokesperson stated.

A group of youths had recently taken photographs of themselves while standing on the ruins of Kiralagala stupa in Horowpathana and posted them on social media.

The Buddhist Information Centre had, yesterday (22), lodged a complaint at the Police Headquarters seeking an investigation into the incident and penalization of the youths responsible for behaving in this manner at an archaeological site.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Director General of Archaeology P. B. Mandawala stated that the subject minister has given instructions to strictly enforce the law on the suspects.

The Kiralagala stupa, located in Horowpathana on the Anuradhapura-Trincomalee road, is said to have been built during 4th or 5th century AD.

In an inscription by King Bhatikabhaya Tissa, this stupa is referred to as ‘Dapathakara Vehera’.