US Navy conducts temporary cargo transfer initiative in Sri Lanka

-

The U.S. Navy will perform a transfer operation to move cargo between planes at Bandaranaike International Airport outside Colombo from January 21 to 29.

This is part of a larger temporary cargo transfer initiative that promotes Sri Lanka’s efforts to become a regional hub for logistics and commerce, the US Embassy in Colombo said.

The statement said that the January transfers will contribute approximately 25 million Sri Lankan Rupees to the country’s economy. This is the third iteration of the temporary cargo transfer initiative.

It follows two successful transfers that took place in August 2018 at Bandaranaike International Airport and Trincomalee and in December 2018 at Bandaranaike International Airport.



“Sri Lanka’s leaders have outlined their vision for the country’s regional engagement that reflects its location at the nexus of the Indo-Pacific and seizes the opportunities that this unique position presents,” said U.S. Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz.

“We are happy to support this vision through a range of mutually beneficial initiatives, such as contracting Sri Lankan services and goods to support U.S. military and commercial vessels that often transit the Indo-Pacific’s busy sea lanes.”



Under the initiative, several U.S. naval aircraft are scheduled to land and depart from the commercial airport, bringing in a variety of non-lethal supplies. The supplies will be transferred between planes and then flown to the U.S.S. John C. Stennis at sea.

Supplies may include personal mail for sailors, paper goods, spare parts and tools, and other items. No cargo, military equipment, or personnel associated with this initiative will remain in Sri Lanka after the completion of the cargo transfer.



U.S.-Sri Lanka security cooperation encompasses a variety of joint exercises and training that has developed the skills and interoperability of both countries.

“This cooperation was designed by both countries to address our mutual security interests, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maritime domain awareness.”