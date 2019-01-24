30 arrested over clash at musical show; several policemen injured

Thirty individuals have been arrested following a clash between police officers and a group of spectators during a musical show at the Bandarawela Municipal Council ground last night (22).

Owing to a dispute that had occurred at around 11.00 p.m. during the musical show, several spectators had started to throw stones towards the stage.

As the police acted to control the crowd, a clash between the police officers and the group of youths had emerged subsequently.

Accordingly, the police had taken steps to halt the musical show and remove the violent crowd from the ground.

Several police officers have, reportedly, sustained injuries during the clash while the instruments and equipment belonging to the musical band playing the show was also damaged.

Thirty individuals, who had behaved in an unruly manner at the scene, have been arrested, police said.