SLFP responsible for postponing PC polls - Ranjith Madduma Bandara

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is responsible for the postponement of Provincial Council elections, says the Minister of Public Administration and Disaster Management Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The Minister stated this addressing a press conference held at the ministry last evening (23).

The United National Party (UNP) has introduced four electoral systems to be used when holding an election in the country, Minister Madduma Bandara added.

Commenting further, the Minister said the UNP also has an interest in holding the Provincial Council election.