Constitutional Council submits nominations for 2 commissions

January 24, 2019   02:29 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Constitutional Council has submitted nominations for the vacant membership positions of two independent commissions to President Maithripala Sirisena, the Speaker’s Office stated.

The Constitutional Council, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, assembled at the Parliament Complex yesterday (23).

Accordingly, six nominations for the National Police Commission (NPC) and one nomination for the Public Service Commission have been submitted by the council.

Recommendations made by the President for the position of Court of Appeal President and one justice position were also taken into consideration during the meeting, however, the Constitutional Council had not reached a final decision in this regard, the Speaker’s Office further said.

