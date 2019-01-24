President Sirisena meets Singaporean President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena, who is on a visit to Singapore to attend the Asia Pacific Forum of Environment Ministers and Heads of Environment Authorities, held a meeting with the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob today (24).

The President who arrived at Isthana Palace of Singapore this morning was warmly welcomed by the President of Singapore and the two leaders engaged in a friendly conversation, the President’s Media Division said.

The two leaders discussed on how to carry on the bilateral relations forward with strength and the President of Singapore expressed appreciation over the steps taken by Sri Lanka in terms of political, societal and economic development.

The Singaporean President also appreciated the strong leadership of President Sirisena to overcome the drug trafficking in Sri Lanka, the PMD said.

President Halimah Yacob also hosted a luncheon in honor of President Sirisena at the Isthana Palace.