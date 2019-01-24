COPE report on 17 state institutions tabled in Parliament

-

The report of Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) on the investigation pertaining to 17 state institutions for the period of July to 30th of September 2017 has been tabled in Parliament.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the committee, JVP Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti.

The COPE investigation has uncovered that companies such as SriLankan Airlines, Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) and MILCO Private Ltd. are incurring losses on a large scale, MP Handunnetti said, speaking to Ada Derana.

Stating that SriLankan Airlines has incurred losses of Rs 40 billion so far, MP Handunnetti further said that the general public has to shoulder these losses suffered by these state institutions.

If the Cabinet of Ministers and the President are not properly monitoring the activities of these state institutions, the Parliament has the responsibility to take up the matter, MP Handunnetti added.

He further said, the functions of the COPE need to be more transparent and the general public should be made aware of it.

The activities of the COPE should also be given media coverage, MP Handunnetti said.